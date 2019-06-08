Halsey Brought The Magic Across The Pond For Her First Ever Summertime Ball Set

Halsey's Summertime Ball set had a fellow Baller in the mix. Picture: PA

Halsey is a star that needs no introduction- but we'll give her one because her #CapitalSTB debut has got us shouting from the rooftops!

Halsey put on a rockstar show for her first ever Summertime Ball, in a look to die for, and a visual show that looked absolutely stunning in the back drop of Wembley stadium- we're so happy to have had this musical legend join us for the summer's biggest party.

The New Jersey gal has shot to stardom and the top of the charts with a catalogue of bangers and her UK fans were ecstatic to have her put on such a show.

From her brand spanking new track 'Nightmare' to her early classic 'Closer' with The Chainsmokers that put her on the pop music map and one very very special guest appearance from Khalid, she flew the flag for the American stars and flew it oh so well.

Her emotional track about her split from rapper G-Eazy 'Without Me' kicked off her set and showed everyone the power of her voice...

Her first ever stadium performance of brand new song 'Nightmare' is one to remember

Taking it back to where it all began with 'Closer' was a magical moment

Now that is how you close a set... Halsey enlisted the help of her musical pal and Baller, Khalid, for Eastside

Set List

- Without Me

- Nightmare

- Closer

-Eastside (Khalid)

