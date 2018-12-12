Everything You Need To Know About Halsey – Her Real Name, Age, Family And More Revealed

12 December 2018, 15:25

Here's everything you need to know about Halsey!
Here's everything you need to know about Halsey! Picture: Instagram

She’s taking over the music world, but how much do you really know about Halsey? We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the ‘Without Me’ star.

We don’t blame you if you’ve been totally obsessed with Halsey lately – she’s been around for a while but how much do you know about the ‘Without Me’ singer?

Halsey Brought The FIRE To Her Soulful #CapitalJBB Performance - What A Show!

What is Halsey’s real name?

Halsey’s real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane.

How old is Halsey?

Halsey was born on 29th September 1994 making her 24 years old in 2018.

How did she get her stage name?

Halsey is an anagram of her name, ‘Ashley’, as well as being the name of a station on the New York subway, Halsey Street, where she spent a lot of time growing up.

Where is Halsey from?

Halsey was born in Edison, New Jersey, in the USA but now lives in California.

Does Halsey have any brothers or sisters?

Halsey has two brothers, Sevian and Dante.

Halsey as a baby with her mum and dad
Halsey as a baby with her mum and dad. Picture: Instagram

What heritage is Halsey?

Halsey’s father, Chris Frangipane, is African-American with some Irish ancestry and her mother, Nicole, is of Italian and Hungarian descent.

What's Halsey's natural hair like?

Halsey's natural hair is dark and curly - as she demonstrated on Instagram - but she often shaves her head, dyes her hair or wears wigs.

Halsey's natural hair.
Halsey's natural hair. Picture: Instagram

Who has Halsey dated?

Halsey famously dated G Eazy, although the couple are no longer together and she is currently single. She has also previously been linked to Machine Gun Kelly, Matty Healy and used to date producer Lido.

