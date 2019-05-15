Halsey's New Single 'Nightmare': Lyrics, Release Date And More

15 May 2019, 17:17

Halsey is set to release her new single 'Nightmare' on Friday
Halsey is set to release her new single 'Nightmare' on Friday. Picture: Instagram/Halsey

Halsey has been sharing more details about her new single 'Nightmare' ahead of its international release this Friday.

Halsey has continued to tease her new single 'Nightmare' on her social media channels ahead of the scheduled release on May 15th 2019.

The confirmed #CapitalSTB artist wiped her Instagram feed before she began to drip feed her fans with details surrounding her brand new era.

Halsey Confirms her New Album Is Coming This Year And It’s About “Forgiving” Herself

Halsey's new single 'Nightmare' is due for release on May 17th
Halsey's new single 'Nightmare' is due for release on May 17th. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

Halsey made the very first announcement that a single would be on the way at a gig of hers in New York back on May 10th by unveiling a huge banner across the stage.

Fans expressed their delight across Instagram with one follower responding with 'am i mentally prepared? nope. not one bit' and another replying 'the queen is back'.

View this post on Instagram

new single. NIGHTMARE. may 17th

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

When is Halsey's 'Nightmare' released?

With her BTS collaboration 'Boy With Luv' still stuck in everyone's heads, Halsey is ready to drop new single 'Nightmare' on May 17th 2019.

What are the lyrics to Halsey's 'Nightmare'?

We're unsure at this point if Halsey's officially released any of the lyrics however she captioned a cryptic tweet with the caption, "c’mon little lady, give us a smile?”.

