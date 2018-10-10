Dua Lipa Did A Stage Dive At The AMAs, And She Left Twitter 100% Shook

Dua Lipa performed a mash-up of 'One Kiss' and 'Electricity' at the AMAs. Picture: Getty

During her performance of 'One Kiss' and 'Electricity', Dua Lipa performed an elaborate stage-dive, and in true Twitter form, they couldn't help but react to it OTT.

Dua Lipa performed a mash-up of her hits 'One Kiss' and 'Electricity' at the American Music Awards, seeing her dance on the stage in a neon party.

During her performance of her collaboration with Silk City, Dua Lipa flipped off the stage and fell into the arms of her dancers, to which her fans couldn't help but notice.

Dua Lipa's stage fall left her fans shook. Picture: Getty

Most people were left shaking as she did the trust fall of all trust falls, by leaning back and tumbling off of an elevated platform and being caught by her back-up dancers.

Her fans took to Twitter to comment about how shocking the stunt was...

@DUALIPA SIS!!! THE TRUST FALL!!! GAVE ME A HEART ATTACK BUT SO COOL!!! — cami (@duasgarden) October 10, 2018

And how they struggled to breathe...

Was I the only one that got scared when Dua Lipa let herself fall off the stairs on the vmas — Nailea Fernandez☀️ (@naileaaaaaa_) October 10, 2018

And how they pretty much never wanna see Dua Lipa do that again, for our own safety...

