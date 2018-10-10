Dua Lipa Did A Stage Dive At The AMAs, And She Left Twitter 100% Shook

10 October 2018, 10:11

Dua Lipa performed a mash-up of 'One Kiss' and 'Electricity' at the AMAs
Dua Lipa performed a mash-up of 'One Kiss' and 'Electricity' at the AMAs. Picture: Getty

During her performance of 'One Kiss' and 'Electricity', Dua Lipa performed an elaborate stage-dive, and in true Twitter form, they couldn't help but react to it OTT.

Dua Lipa performed a mash-up of her hits 'One Kiss' and 'Electricity' at the American Music Awards, seeing her dance on the stage in a neon party.

During her performance of her collaboration with Silk City, Dua Lipa flipped off the stage and fell into the arms of her dancers, to which her fans couldn't help but notice.

> Check Out The Full List Of Winners From This Year's AMAs

Dua Lipa's stage fall left her fans shook
Dua Lipa's stage fall left her fans shook. Picture: Getty

Most people were left shaking as she did the trust fall of all trust falls, by leaning back and tumbling off of an elevated platform and being caught by her back-up dancers.

Her fans took to Twitter to comment about how shocking the stunt was...

And how they struggled to breathe...

And how they pretty much never wanna see Dua Lipa do that again, for our own safety...

> Grab Our App For Everything You Could Wanna Know About Dua Lipa!

Naturally, though, it wouldn't be Twitter without a bit of light-hearted roasting, and the Award For Most Impeccable Tweet About Dua Lipa's Stage Fall goes to...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Harry Styles is chairing the 2019 Met Gala with Lady Gaga and Serena Williams

Harry Styles Will Chair The 2019 'Camp' Themed Met Gala Alongside Lady Gaga & Serena Williams
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Let You Love Me artwork
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  3. 3
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  4. 4
    In My Mind artwork
    In My Mind
    Dynoro
    itunes
  5. 5
    All I Am artwork
    All I Am
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  7. 7
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  8. 8
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  9. 9
    Eastside artwork
    Eastside
    Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid
    itunes
  10. 10
    Electricity artwork
    Electricity
    Silk City & Dua Lipa
    itunes
  11. 11
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) artwork
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  12. 12
    Body
    Loud Luxury
    itunes
  13. 13
    No Tears Left to Cry artwork
    No Tears Left to Cry
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  14. 14
    Youngblood
    5 Seconds Of Summer
    itunes
  15. 15
    One Kiss
    Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris
    itunes
  16. 16
    Rise
    Jonas Blue feat. Jack And Jack
    itunes
  17. 17
    I Want You to Freak
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  18. 18
    Just Got Paid (feat. French Montana)
    Sigala, Meghan Trainor, Ella Eyre
    itunes
  19. 19
    Lucid Dreams
    Juice WRLD
    itunes
  20. 20
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  21. 21
    God is a woman
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  22. 22
    Moves (feat. Snoop Dogg)
    Olly Murs
    itunes
  23. 23
    I Love It
    Lil Pump, Kanye West
    itunes
  24. 24
    Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie) artwork
    Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie)
    David Guetta
    itunes
  25. 25
    Taste (feat. Offset)
    Tyga
    itunes
  26. 26
    Only You
    Little Mix, Cheat Codes
    itunes
  27. 27
    Back and Forth artwork
    Back and Forth
    MK x Jonas Blue x Becky Hill
    itunes
  28. 28
    In My Feelings
    Drake
    itunes
  29. 29
    breathin
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  30. 30
    Killshot artwork
    Killshot
    Eminem
    itunes
  31. 31
    Ocean (feat. Khalid)
    Martin Garrix
    itunes
  32. 32
    Goodbye artwork
    Goodbye
    Jason Derulo x David Guetta
    itunes
  33. 33
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  34. 34
    One Shot artwork
    One Shot
    Mabel
    itunes
  35. 35
    Polaroid
    Liam Payne, Lennon Stella, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  36. 36
    TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME artwork
    TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
    The 1975
    itunes
  37. 37
    Better
    Khalid
    itunes
  38. 38
    Beautiful (feat. Camila Cabello)
    Bazzi
    itunes
  39. 39
    Nevermind
    Dennis Lloyd
    itunes
  40. 40
    Thunderclouds (feat. Sia, Diplo & Labrinth)
    LSD
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site