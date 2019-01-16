Dua Lipa's 'Swan Song': Everything You Need To Know About Her Song For Alita: Battle Angel

Dua Lipa is releasing 'Swan Song', a tune for Alita: Battle Angel. Picture: Twitter

Dua Lipa is set to release 'Swan Song', for the upcoming movie Alita: Battle Angel, so here's everything you need to know - from lyrics to the music video.

Dua Lipa has recently announced that she is to debut a new song called 'Swan Song', during Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel.

Fans have questioned what the song will sound like, since the 'New Rules' singer teased her involvement with the project.

Dua Lipa's 'Swan Song' is set for release in January 2018. Picture: Getty

Here's everything you need to know about Dua Lipa's 'Swan Song'...

When is Dua Lipa's 'Swan Song' released?

Dua has shared several posts about 'Swan Song' on her social media platforms, all noting the date 25 January 2018. This seems to be the release date for her tune.

Alita: Battle Angel is set for release later; on 14 February.

What are the lyrics to Dua Lipa's 'Swan Song'?

As the song is not released yet, the full lyrics have been made public. However, Dua shared some footage of her recording 'Swan Song', which features her singing "I'm scared to open my eyes, 'cause what if I find nothing at all?"

The chorus seems to include the lyrics "This is not a - this is not a swan song. Swan song."

SWAN SONG FROM MOTION PICTURE ALITA BATTLE ANGEL OUT JAN 25TH ⚔❤⚔❤ #Alita @alitamovie pic.twitter.com/Qbmx9Lgs9m — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 3, 2019

What is the music video for Dua Lipa's 'Swan Song' like?

Again, as the song hasn't been released, nor has the accompanying music video. However, Dua has been posting some behind-the-scenes footage of her on what looks to be a set.

In the photos, she is wielding some sort of blade and practising some fighting choreography, which would mirror the action in the picture Alita: Battle Angel.