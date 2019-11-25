Dua Lipa Fans Ask James Charles To Delete Rude Tweet About The Singer

James Charles tweeted about Dua Lipa at the AMAs. Picture: Getty

Music fans are not happy about YouTuber James Charles comparing himself to 'Don't Start Now' star Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa fans have called James Charles 'rude' and urged him to delete a tweet comparing himself to the popstar.

Whilst Dua Lipa performed her most recent single 'Don't Start Now' at the American Music Awards last night [24th November], James Charles took to his Twitter account to point out what he thought were some similarities between the pair.

Fans Think 'Don't Start Now' Star Dua Lipa And YouTuber James Charles Look Alike

Dua Lipa at the 2019 American Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Dua put on a PDA session with boyfriend Anwar Hadid on the red carpet an hour or so before her performance.

And when Twitter page Pop Crave tweeted out a short video of the star rocking the carpet, Charles commented with, "I thought this was me".

Fans have previously pointed out the similarities between the pair on Twitter; notably after her MTV EMA performance earlier in the year.

I thought this was me https://t.co/IbF3IO9L8m — James Charles (@jamescharles) November 25, 2019

don't be delusional — 𝙝 𝙚 𝙣 𝙧 𝙮 (@graphicaIs) November 25, 2019

you wish you looked like that — ⋆ (@theway) November 25, 2019

Fans replied to the YouTuber's original tweet very quickly, obviously unhappy at the comparison. One fan simply wrote, "The audacity" with another adding, "Delete this immediately".

Dua recently opened up about social media and how toxic it can be; "Social media can be such an amazing tool and it can be so fun to share things but at the same time it's almost a breeding ground for hate and anxiety."

She added to BBC Breakfast."People feel like they can say things because they're hiding behind a computer screen and for me it's important to use social media in bite sizes - as long as it makes me feel good, and the second it doesn't, I like to take some time away from it."

Download our free app to keep up to date with all the pop news you need rn!