Dua Lipa Fans Ask James Charles To Delete Rude Tweet About The Singer

25 November 2019, 16:17

James Charles tweeted about Dua Lipa at the AMAs
James Charles tweeted about Dua Lipa at the AMAs. Picture: Getty

Music fans are not happy about YouTuber James Charles comparing himself to 'Don't Start Now' star Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa fans have called James Charles 'rude' and urged him to delete a tweet comparing himself to the popstar.

Whilst Dua Lipa performed her most recent single 'Don't Start Now' at the American Music Awards last night [24th November], James Charles took to his Twitter account to point out what he thought were some similarities between the pair.

Fans Think 'Don't Start Now' Star Dua Lipa And YouTuber James Charles Look Alike

Dua Lipa at the 2019 American Music Awards
Dua Lipa at the 2019 American Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Dua put on a PDA session with boyfriend Anwar Hadid on the red carpet an hour or so before her performance.

And when Twitter page Pop Crave tweeted out a short video of the star rocking the carpet, Charles commented with, "I thought this was me".

Fans have previously pointed out the similarities between the pair on Twitter; notably after her MTV EMA performance earlier in the year.

Fans replied to the YouTuber's original tweet very quickly, obviously unhappy at the comparison. One fan simply wrote, "The audacity" with another adding, "Delete this immediately".

Dua recently opened up about social media and how toxic it can be; "Social media can be such an amazing tool and it can be so fun to share things but at the same time it's almost a breeding ground for hate and anxiety."

She added to BBC Breakfast."People feel like they can say things because they're hiding behind a computer screen and for me it's important to use social media in bite sizes - as long as it makes me feel good, and the second it doesn't, I like to take some time away from it."

Download our free app to keep up to date with all the pop news you need rn!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  2. 2
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  3. 3
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  4. 4
    Can't Fight This Feeling (feat. London Contemporary Orchestra) artwork
    Can't Fight This Feeling (feat. London Contemporary Orchestra)
    Bastille
    itunes
  5. 5
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  6. 6
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  7. 7
    Better Half Of Me artwork
    Better Half Of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  8. 8
    everything i wanted artwork
    everything i wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  9. 9
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  10. 10
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  11. 11
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  12. 12
    Orphans (Andy Jarvis Remix) artwork
    Orphans (Andy Jarvis Remix)
    Coldplay
    itunes
  13. 13
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  14. 14
    Must Be
    J Hus
    itunes
  15. 15
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  16. 16
    Lose You To Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  17. 17
    We Got Love artwork
    We Got Love
    Sigala feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  18. 18
    Pump it Up artwork
    Pump it Up
    Endor
    itunes
  19. 19
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  20. 20
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  21. 21
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  23. 23
    Down Like That (feat. Rick Ross, Lil Baby & S-X)
    KSI
    itunes
  24. 24
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  25. 25
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo feat. Ariana Grande
    itunes
  26. 26
    South of The Border artwork
    South of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  27. 27
    Lights Up artwork
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  28. 28
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  29. 29
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  30. 30
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  31. 31
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  32. 32
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  33. 33
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  34. 34
    Netflix & Chill
    Fredo
    itunes
  35. 35
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  36. 36
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  37. 37
    Highest In The Room artwork
    Highest In The Room
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  38. 38
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  39. 39
    Buss Down artwork
    Buss Down
    Aitch feat. ZieZie
    itunes
  40. 40
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Caitlyn Jenner said on I'm A Celeb that she had 20 grandchildren

Who Are Caitlyn Jenner’s Grandchildren & Who Do They Belong To? From Kardashian Kids To Kylie’s Daughter

I'm A Celebrity

Roman Kemp and Anne-Sophie Flury have been dating since 2018

Who Is Roman Kemp’s Girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury? Everything From Her Instagram, Job & Their Dog

I'm A Celebrity

Roman Kemp hosts the Capital Breakfast show

Roman Kemp: Everything You Need To Know Including His Age, Girlfriend And Dad Martin Kemp

Features

Harry Styles unveils confusing new accent

Harry Styles Confuses Fans With American Accent During Interview With Zane Lowe

Harry Styles

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been dating since the summer of 2019

Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Relationship Timeline: The Couple Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other At AMAs
Lewis Capaldi revealed he has never had a Tinder date

Does Lewis Capaldi Have A Girlfriend? Everything We Know About The ‘Before You Go’ Singer’s Dating History