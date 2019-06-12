Dua Lipa Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of Photoshopping Her Lips In Baby Photo

Dua Lipa claps back at trolls. Picture: Instagram

Dua Lipa is not here for trolls suggesting she edited her baby photo to make her lips look fuller.

Trolls flooded Dua Lipa's comments accusing the singer of editing her lips in baby photos. The 'IDGAF' singer shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram and was forced to hit back at critics.

Dua Lipa & Isaac Carew Have Split Up A Year & A Half After Getting Back Together

The hitmaker originally posted a baby photo last month to celebrate reaching 30 million followers with the caption: "30 MILLION!!! THANK YOU. Happy to be alive, making music i love, with the people i love, for the people i love (YOU)"

One troll wrote: "why photoshop the lips," and another: "photoshopping baby pictures is a whole new level".

Sharing another five photos on the gram, the singer wrote: "to the people saying i photoshop my baby pictures to make my lips look bigger are mad madddd! can't believe i have to defend myself. you guys are on crack."

Former Fifth Harmony member and friend Lauren Jauregui emphasised with Dua commenting: ''Lmfao welcome 2 my life. How sad so many people have work done b****es can't even tell what's natural anymore (sic)''

Singer Zara Larsson also jumped to the artists defence commenting: "Hahahahaha what would be the reason"

It's been a tough few weeks for Dua Lipa as she and ex-boyfriend Isaac Carew parted ways due to her hectic schedules.

A source says: "They wanted to make things work and things were great between them for a while but she is just getting busier and busier."

