Dua Lipa Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of Photoshopping Her Lips In Baby Photo

12 June 2019, 12:13

Dua Lipa claps back at trolls.
Dua Lipa claps back at trolls. Picture: Instagram

Dua Lipa is not here for trolls suggesting she edited her baby photo to make her lips look fuller.

Trolls flooded Dua Lipa's comments accusing the singer of editing her lips in baby photos. The 'IDGAF' singer shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram and was forced to hit back at critics.

Dua Lipa & Isaac Carew Have Split Up A Year & A Half After Getting Back Together

The hitmaker originally posted a baby photo last month to celebrate reaching 30 million followers with the caption: "30 MILLION!!! THANK YOU. Happy to be alive, making music i love, with the people i love, for the people i love (YOU)"

One troll wrote: "why photoshop the lips," and another: "photoshopping baby pictures is a whole new level".

Sharing another five photos on the gram, the singer wrote: "to the people saying i photoshop my baby pictures to make my lips look bigger are mad madddd! can't believe i have to defend myself. you guys are on crack."

Former Fifth Harmony member and friend Lauren Jauregui emphasised with Dua commenting: ''Lmfao welcome 2 my life. How sad so many people have work done b****es can't even tell what's natural anymore (sic)''

Singer Zara Larsson also jumped to the artists defence commenting: "Hahahahaha what would be the reason"

It's been a tough few weeks for Dua Lipa as she and ex-boyfriend Isaac Carew parted ways due to her hectic schedules.

A source says: "They wanted to make things work and things were great between them for a while but she is just getting busier and busier."

> Download Our App For All The Latest News & Gossip!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  2. 2
    Never Really Over artwork
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  3. 3
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala x Becky Hill
    itunes
  4. 4
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    itunes
  5. 5
    Cross Me artwork
    Cross Me
    Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper
    itunes
  6. 6
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  7. 7
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  8. 8
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    SOS artwork
    SOS
    Avicii Feat. Aloe Blacc
    itunes
  10. 10
    Mother's Daughter artwork
    Mother's Daughter
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  11. 11
    Me! artwork
    Me!
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  12. 12
    Easier
    5 Seconds of Summer
    itunes
  13. 13
    Shockwave
    Liam Gallagher
    itunes
  14. 14
    One Touch
    Jess Glynne, Jax Jones
    itunes
  15. 15
    Find U Again (feat. Camila Cabello)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  16. 16
    Vossi Bop artwork
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  17. 17
    If I Can't Have You
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  18. 18
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  19. 19
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  20. 20
    Stay (Don't Go Away)
    David Guetta feat. Raye
    itunes
  21. 21
    Piece Of Your Heart (feat. GOODBOYS)
    Meduza
    itunes
  22. 22
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  23. 23
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  24. 24
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  25. 25
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  26. 26
    Falling like the Stars artwork
    Falling like the Stars
    James Arthur
    itunes
  27. 27
    Shine Girl (feat. Stormzy)
    MoStack
    itunes
  28. 28
    Here With Me artwork
    Here With Me
    Marshmello feat. CHVRCHES
    itunes
  29. 29
    Sixteen
    Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  30. 30
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  31. 31
    Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  32. 32
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  33. 33
    What I Like About You artwork
    What I Like About You
    Jonas Blue Feat. Theresa Rex
    itunes
  34. 34
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  35. 35
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  36. 36
    Dream Glow (BTS World Original Soundtrack) [Pt. 1]
    Charli XCX, BTS
    itunes
  37. 37
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  38. 38
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  39. 39
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  40. 40
    Carry On artwork
    Carry On
    Rita Ora, Kygo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson are dating

Love Island's Zara McDermott & MIC's Sam Thompson Are Officially Dating

TV & Film

Lewis Capaldi reveals his most embarrassing moment.

Lewis Capaldi Reveals His Bank Card Was Declined While Buying Shots For Sam Smith And Niall Horan
Little Mix have dropped hot spots all over the country

Little Mix ‘Bounce Back’ Hotspots: All The UK Locations To Unlock Info About The Girls’ New Single

Little Mix

Sherif Lanre has spoken out following his Love Island exit

Love Island’s Sherif Lanre Breaks His Silence Following Sudden Villa Exit For ‘Breaking The Rules’

TV & Film

Sherif Lanre's family branded his exit from Love Island 'unfair'

Love Island Star Sherif Lanre’s Family Speak Out After His Shock Axing: ‘It’s Unfair’

TV & Film