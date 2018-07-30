Cardi B Just Pulled A Serious Boss Move After Fans Said She Didn’t Buy Two Lamborghinis

30 July 2018, 15:57

Cardi B Offset Lamborghini
Cardi B Offset Lamborghini. Picture: Instagram

They accused her of just leasing the supercars.

Nobody can accuse Cardi B of just stuntin’ for the Gram after she just pulled the biggest boss move after fans didn’t believe she had bought two Lamborghinis for her and her fiancé Offset.

Cardi B Pulls Out Of Bruno Mars Tour After “Underestimating This Whole Mommy Thing”

Cardi posted a photo of her leaning against a blue drop-top Lambo while Offset was in front of a green version of the supercar but fans were quick to speculate whether she had actually just leased the vehicles rather than bought them.

She hit back by posting a screenshot of her bank account showing a $548,000 deposit to the car dealership, telling her followers, “Wait, what happened, I leased what? When you go to Wells Fargo and withdrawal your whole car payment. Don’t play with me.”

Cardi B deleted tweet
Cardi B deleted tweet. Picture: Twitter

Boss moves only.

Download Our Fabulous New App For All The Latest On Cardi B's Baby!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Eyal Booker Laura CRane

Love Island's Eyal Booker Reveals Who He Would Have Coupled Up With If He Was Still In The Villa
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 12
    Ring Ring (feat. Rich The Kid)
    Mabel, Jax Jones
    itunes
  2. 13
    I'll Be There
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  3. 14
    Flames artwork
    Flames
    David Guetta & Sia
    itunes
  4. 15
    No Tears Left to Cry
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  5. 16
    Familiar artwork
    Familiar
    Liam Payne feat. J Balvin
    itunes
  6. 17
    If You're Over Me
    Years & Years
    itunes
  7. 18
    Eastside artwork
    Eastside
    Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid
    itunes
  8. 19
    2002
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  9. 20
    No Brainer artwork
    No Brainer
    DJ Khaled Feat. Justin Bieber
    itunes
  10. 21
    Back to You
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  11. 22
    First Time
    M-22
    itunes
  12. 23
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  13. 24
    Better Now
    Post Malone
    itunes
  14. 25
    Nevermind
    Dennis Lloyd
    itunes
  15. 26
    Lucid Dreams
    Juice WRLD
    itunes
  16. 27
    Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie)
    David Guetta
    itunes
  17. 28
    Don't Matter To Me (feat. Michael Jackson)
    Drake
    itunes
  18. 29
    You Deserve Better
    James Arthur
    itunes
  19. 30
    Leave a Light On artwork
    Leave a Light On
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  20. 31
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala & Paloma Faith
    itunes
  21. 32
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  22. 33
    Barcelona
    Max George
    itunes
  23. 34
    Make Your Own Kind of Music
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  24. 35
    Let Me Live (feat. Anne-Marie & Mr Eazi)
    Rudimental, Major Lazer
    itunes
  25. 36
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  26. 37
    Praise the Lord (Da Shine) [feat. Skepta] artwork
    Praise the Lord (Da Shine) [feat. Skepta]
    A$AP Rocky
    itunes
  27. 38
    Bed (feat. Ariana Grande) artwork
    Bed (feat. Ariana Grande)
    Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  28. 39
    In My Blood
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  29. 40
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown) artwork
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown)
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site