Cardi B Just Pulled A Serious Boss Move After Fans Said She Didn’t Buy Two Lamborghinis

Cardi B Offset Lamborghini. Picture: Instagram

They accused her of just leasing the supercars.

Nobody can accuse Cardi B of just stuntin’ for the Gram after she just pulled the biggest boss move after fans didn’t believe she had bought two Lamborghinis for her and her fiancé Offset.

Cardi B Pulls Out Of Bruno Mars Tour After “Underestimating This Whole Mommy Thing”

Cardi posted a photo of her leaning against a blue drop-top Lambo while Offset was in front of a green version of the supercar but fans were quick to speculate whether she had actually just leased the vehicles rather than bought them.

She hit back by posting a screenshot of her bank account showing a $548,000 deposit to the car dealership, telling her followers, “Wait, what happened, I leased what? When you go to Wells Fargo and withdrawal your whole car payment. Don’t play with me.”

Cardi B deleted tweet. Picture: Twitter

Boss moves only.

