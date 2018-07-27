Cardi B Pulls Out Of Bruno Mars Tour After “Underestimating This Whole Mommy Thing”

The singer gave birth to her child just weeks ago.

Cardi B has announced that she is pulling out of going on tour with Bruno Mars this Autumn, after having given birth to her first baby just weeks ago.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ star took to Twitter to apologise to her fans, telling them “As of today I’ve decided I won’t be joining Bruno on tour this Fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically.

Sorry guys ,Thank you @BrunoMars for being so supportive and understanding .Your the best pic.twitter.com/ds9HE61i9j — iamcardib (@iamcardib) 27 July 2018

“I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.

“I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what’s best for myself and my baby! Thank you Bruno for being so supportive and understanding.”

Bruno sent her a heartwarming response:

Cardi and her boyfriend Offset welcomed their baby girl, named Kulture Kiari Cephus on the 10th July this year and she was due to open for Bruno on his tour from September.

