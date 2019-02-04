Cardi B Hints At Baby Number Two After Reuniting With Husband Offset After Cheating Claims

4 February 2019, 11:28

Cardi B wants baby number two.
Cardi B wants baby number two. Picture: Instagram

Cardi B is back with husband Offset and wants baby number two.

Rapper Cardi B and fellow musician Offset called it quits in December amid cheating rumours, however, after a string of spontaneous appearances, gifts, and public pleas, he won back his lady.

The Migos star has returned home to the house they share in Atlanta with daughter Kulture as they attempt to rebuild their relationship under a ‘no groupies’ rule.

The two made their first appearance over the weekend at The Big Game Weekend Party at Oak Nightclub since reconciling. Cardi opened up to People Magazine about her relationship confessing: “I want a second child, but I got so much things to do first”.

Cardi B Agrees To Take Back Husband Offset Under One Condition

Cardi B and Offset spotted for the first time since reconcilling
Cardi B and Offset spotted for the first time since reconcilling. Picture: Getty

Considering both Cardi B and Migos will be headlining several European festivals over the summer and countless individual dates, it’s fair to say time may not be on their side... yet.

“Right now, a baby requires 24/7 attention, so imagine two?” Cardi admits.

"It's not that easy to have a child, so you just want to learn more and more and the process and wait 'til they get a little bit bigger”.

View this post on Instagram

My heart ❤️

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Cardi seems to be learning a lot about motherhood, including that no matter how expensive the baby clothes, Kulture will ruin it.

“She has so much name brands, and she just throws up in all of them,” she joked.

“By the time I take a picture we want [of her in] very pretty, expensive clothes, she throws up on it, she s***s on it, or she drools all over it. Things never go as you plan.”

Just as we were getting baby fever.

