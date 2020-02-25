WATCH: BTS's Mind Blowing Performance Of 'ON' In Grand Central Station For Jimmy Fallon

25 February 2020, 11:54

BTS just performed their brand new track 'ON', with full choreography and an army of backing dancers in New York's Grand Central Station and it's just as impressive as you'd expect from the boys.

BTS took a giant trip around New York with Jimmy Fallon to get the full experience, stopping off at the infamous Katz's deli, riding the subway, before eventually heading to a completely empty Grand Central Station where they performed their brand new song, 'ON' and it was, unsurprisingly, incredible.

BTS Heartthrob Jimin's Hair, Net Worth & Dating History Revealed

Filming in the station at 4 in the morning, Jimmy joined the band for a seriously unique take on the usual chat show formula, in one of the biggest spaces we've seen be taken over for a band to use with absolutely game changing results.

BTS peformed 'ON' in an empty Grand Central Station
BTS peformed 'ON' in an empty Grand Central Station. Picture: Getty Images

Jin, V, Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope went full pelt with an army of backing dancers in the iconic space which the show emptied out for the K-Pop band's exhausting performance which left them all out of breath!

Their fans, who always seem to have the low-down, chatted about the amazing performance online, saying the band reportedly filmed it multiple times to make sure it was perfect- and we can only imagine how tired they must have been by the end of it!

Jimmy Fallon reveals they filmed the performance at 4 in the morning
Jimmy Fallon reveals they filmed the performance at 4 in the morning. Picture: Twitter @jimmyfallon

The track is from their seventh album, 'Map Of The Soul: 7', which they've also released with vocals from Sia, and has proved one of their most popular new songs.

Their chat with Jimmy on the subway saw them discuss their love for their fans, and their memory of crying after one of their first ever performances in front of '200-300 people', which just makes us love them even more.

The boys are certainly in high demand, as their highly anticipated Carpool Karaoke with James Corden is also dropping on the 25th February, and it really is the content the army has been craving for long, the chat show hosts are keeping us fed!

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  2. 2
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  5. 5
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  6. 6
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  7. 7
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  8. 8
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  9. 9
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  10. 10
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  11. 11
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  12. 12
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  13. 13
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  14. 14
    What a Man Gotta Do artwork
    What a Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  15. 15
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  17. 17
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  18. 18
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) artwork
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)
    Eminem
    itunes
  19. 19
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  20. 20
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid, Disclosure
    itunes
  21. 21
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy) artwork
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  22. 22
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  23. 23
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  24. 24
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  25. 25
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  26. 26
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  27. 27
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  28. 28
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  29. 29
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  30. 30
    After Hours
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  31. 31
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  32. 32
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  33. 33
    ON (feat. Sia)
    BTS
    itunes
  34. 34
    The Birthday Party
    The 1975
    itunes
  35. 35
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  36. 36
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  37. 37
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  38. 38
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  39. 39
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  40. 40
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Who is BTS's Jungkook? Inside the K-Pop star's life

Who Is BTS's Jungkook? K-Pop Star's Age, Tattoos & Net Worth Revealed
Jessie J and Channing Tatum dated for a year

Channing Tatum And Jessie J Relationship Timeline: When Did The Couple Get Back Together?

Jessie J

Harry Styles has been reading fans' direct messages

Harry Styles' Fan Proves He Opens Your DMs As Her Poems Get Left On Read

Harry Styles

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

Love Island Winner Paige Turley Responds To Ex Lewis Capaldi’s Joke About Sharing Her Winnings With Him

News

The Love Island reunion show hasn't yet been confirmed

Will There Be A Love Island 2020 Winter Reunion Show And When Will It Be On ITV2?

TV & Film