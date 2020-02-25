WATCH: BTS's Mind Blowing Performance Of 'ON' In Grand Central Station For Jimmy Fallon

BTS just performed their brand new track 'ON', with full choreography and an army of backing dancers in New York's Grand Central Station and it's just as impressive as you'd expect from the boys.

BTS took a giant trip around New York with Jimmy Fallon to get the full experience, stopping off at the infamous Katz's deli, riding the subway, before eventually heading to a completely empty Grand Central Station where they performed their brand new song, 'ON' and it was, unsurprisingly, incredible.

Filming in the station at 4 in the morning, Jimmy joined the band for a seriously unique take on the usual chat show formula, in one of the biggest spaces we've seen be taken over for a band to use with absolutely game changing results.

BTS peformed 'ON' in an empty Grand Central Station. Picture: Getty Images

Jin, V, Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope went full pelt with an army of backing dancers in the iconic space which the show emptied out for the K-Pop band's exhausting performance which left them all out of breath!

Their fans, who always seem to have the low-down, chatted about the amazing performance online, saying the band reportedly filmed it multiple times to make sure it was perfect- and we can only imagine how tired they must have been by the end of it!

Jimmy Fallon reveals they filmed the performance at 4 in the morning. Picture: Twitter @jimmyfallon

The track is from their seventh album, 'Map Of The Soul: 7', which they've also released with vocals from Sia, and has proved one of their most popular new songs.

Their chat with Jimmy on the subway saw them discuss their love for their fans, and their memory of crying after one of their first ever performances in front of '200-300 people', which just makes us love them even more.

The boys are certainly in high demand, as their highly anticipated Carpool Karaoke with James Corden is also dropping on the 25th February, and it really is the content the army has been craving for long, the chat show hosts are keeping us fed!

