What Is BTS' Current Net Worth? How Did They Make Their Millions?

BTS have been active since 2013, and they've become one of the world's biggest bands. But how much are the K-pop boys worth?

BTS are one of the biggest boy bands in the world and Kim Hyung-tae, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin and RM have one of the most loyal fanbase anyone's ever seen.

But how much have the seven K-pop boys earned since they started performing music? Let's take a look...

What is BTS' net worth?

According to reports, BTS are worth over £35million, thanks to their six studio albums.

The band's CEO, music producer Bang Si-Hyuk, is now a billionaire thanks to their huge success.

How did BTS make their money?

In the five years they've been active, BTS have released six studio albums - 'Dark & Wild', 'Wings', 'Love Yourself: Tear', 'Wake Up', 'Youth' and 'Face Yourself' - several of which have topped the charts around the world, including Korea, Japan and USA.

They have also gone on to collaborate with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Steve Aoki and Desiigner, as well as becoming brand ambassadors for the likes of Puma.

