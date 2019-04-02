WATCH: Billie Eilish Told Us A Horrific Childhood Story About Bees... So We Animated It

Billie Eilish's new album is finally here so we decided it would be the perfect opportunity for us to sit down with Billie for a special story time.

Billie Eilish's new album 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?' has finally arrived and it's got us all very excited. With bangers such as 'bury a friend' and 'bad guy' already becoming fan favourites we got Billie in a room for a little chat.

We point-blank asked Miss Eilish if she could tell us any story that came to her head and guess what... she delivered a tale of epic proportions.

WATCH: Billie Eilish Does The Same Interview... 10 Minutes Apart

Billie Eilish tells us a childhood story about a swarm of bees. Picture: Capital

What we didn't expect, was a rambling story including Billie and a killer swarm of bees. We assure you, you'll LOVE this tale.

Download our free app to keep up with all the music news you need in your life!