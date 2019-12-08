AJ Tracey Brought The Song Of The Summer 'Ladbroke Grove' To The Jingle Bell Ball

AJ Tracey live and direct from London's O2 for his #CapitalJBB debut. Picture: PA

Live and direct from London's O2, AJ Tracey delivered a fiery performance of 'Ladbroke Grove' that had every single person at the Jingle Bell Ball singing back to him.

Grime star AJ Tracey just took to the Jingle Bell Ball stage for the first time and proved his lyric 'its the hyperman set' by injecting his electric energy into 16,000 excited fans for his 'song of the summer', 'Ladbroke Grove.'

Having had one of the biggest years of any artists- Ladbroke Grove blew up on the British music scene in the summer of 2019 and has quickly become a song whose every lyric is known up and down the nation, something tonight's performance 100% proved.

Bursting onto the stage for one of the certified smash hits of 2019, AJ Tracey's 'Ladbroke Grove' sounds SO good at London's O2

Stepping out onto the infamous Jingle Bell Ball red carpet, AJ brought his finest A-lister lewk and did not disappoint- we honestly just love an outfit change.

Donning shades, a chain, a Christmas jumper and a bright blue pair of trainers, he looked every part the celeb on the carpet, and his bumbag has become something of a social media sensation already!

AJ Tracey took to the Jingle Bell Ball carpet for the first time. Picture: PA

Speaking with Jimmy backstage, he touched on his Instagram banter with Drake about getting left on read, saying: "You know when you send that message and just shoot your shot and they just look at the message and ignore it...that hurts."

He continued: "Happens to the best of us man, the double blue tick of death" and even revealed its happened to him with multiple famous faces, but funnily enough, didn't fancy telling Jimmy who that was...?!

Set List

- Ladbroke Grove

