Aitch's Jingle Bell Ball Debut Was Everything We Wanted It To Be

Aitch put on an energetic performance at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: PA

Aitch performed his biggest set ever at London's O2 for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, with 'Taste' and 'Buss Down' getting 16,000 people on their feet.

When Aitch took to the stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT, the 19 year old brought the same energy he always brings, but this time he was accompanied by Young T and Bugsey for a surprise performance of their huge hit 'Strike A Pose'.

The rapper's JBB19 performance comes as he embarks string of UK tour dates throughout December, rounding off what's been a massive year.

Aitch gets The O2 on their feet with 'Taste (Make It Shake)' 'Buss Down' feat. ZieZie live sounds every inch as incredible as you'd expect with 16,000 people dancing Aitch brings out Young T & Bugsey for 'Strike A Pose' and the excitement levels reached new heights

Set list

- Taste

- Buss Down

- Strike A Pose

Aitch struck his trademark pose on the red carpet

Aitch on the red carpet at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019. Picture: PA Images

It’s been a huge year for Aitch, bursting onto the scene with an array of chart-toppers ahead of the release of his debut EP, ‘Aitch20’, which dropped in September.

He teamed up with Young T and Bugsey on ‘Strike A Pose’ and the banger that is ‘Buss Down’ fast became a fan favourite.

Rap king Stormzy even snapped him up for a song titled ‘Pop Boy’ on his new album, ‘Heavy Is The Head’, after the 19 year old jumped on ‘Take Me Back To London’ with the grime legend and Ed Sheeran.

He also performed at Little Mix’s clothing launch for PrettyLittleThing in November, proving just how in-demand he’s become by his fellow artists.

