7 December 2019, 20:33 | Updated: 7 December 2019, 21:09
Aitch performed his biggest set ever at London's O2 for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, with 'Taste' and 'Buss Down' getting 16,000 people on their feet.
When Aitch took to the stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT, the 19 year old brought the same energy he always brings, but this time he was accompanied by Young T and Bugsey for a surprise performance of their huge hit 'Strike A Pose'.
The rapper's JBB19 performance comes as he embarks string of UK tour dates throughout December, rounding off what's been a massive year.
- Taste
- Buss Down
- Strike A Pose
It’s been a huge year for Aitch, bursting onto the scene with an array of chart-toppers ahead of the release of his debut EP, ‘Aitch20’, which dropped in September.
He teamed up with Young T and Bugsey on ‘Strike A Pose’ and the banger that is ‘Buss Down’ fast became a fan favourite.
Rap king Stormzy even snapped him up for a song titled ‘Pop Boy’ on his new album, ‘Heavy Is The Head’, after the 19 year old jumped on ‘Take Me Back To London’ with the grime legend and Ed Sheeran.
He also performed at Little Mix’s clothing launch for PrettyLittleThing in November, proving just how in-demand he’s become by his fellow artists.
