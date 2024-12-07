Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 Filming Notice

---

You are entering an area where photography, audio recording and/or filming will occur. By entering this area, you acknowledge that your voice and/or image will be captured and published (which may include a live stream) by us (Global Media Group Services Limited), our associated companies, the venue operator, ITV and our commercial partners (as set out below) across a range of media including social media (including but not limited to Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok), websites (https://www.capitalfm.com/), apps (including but not limited to Global Player) and a television broadcast, all for our legitimate interest of promotional purposes. If you do not wish to be photographed, recorded, or appear under these conditions, please leave the area. For more information on how to exercise your rights, please see our privacy policy at https://global.com/legal/privacy-policy/ or email privacy@global.com

Barclaycard

To find out more about how Barclaycard will manage your data, please see: https://www.barclaycard.co.uk/content/dam/barclaycard/documents/personal/Privacy_Policy_terms.pdf

ITV

Should you wish to know more about how ITV will manage your data please see:https://www.itv.com/_data/documents/pdf/ITV_Broadcasting_Privacy_Notice.pdf

Disney

Should you wish to know more about how Disney will manage your data please

https://disneyadvertising.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Boots

Should you wish to know more about how Boots will manage your data please

https://www.boots.com/privacypolicy?srsltid=AfmBOoowSAY41aWLrE6cVj6Dv54TBGkcYzzKnleICrnRTk38kJMaSqu8

Skoda

Should you wish to know more about how Skoda will manage your data please

https://www.skoda-auto.com/other/privacy-policy-en

Ebay

Should you wish to know more about how Ebay will manage your data please

https://www.ebay.co.uk/help/policies/member-behaviour-policies/user-privacy-notice-privacy-policy?id=4260

Virgin Media O2

Should you wish to know more about how Virgin Media O2 will manage your data please

https://news.virginmediao2.co.uk/careers-privacy-policy/