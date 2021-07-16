What are Soundmojis? Here’s how to get them in Facebook Messenger

Facebook has just added a new product feature: the Soundmoji!

Announcing the news this week, Facebook revealed it's launching an entire Soundmoji library for users to spice up their conversations online.

The update will come into effect on July 17.

The tech giant also said it would be regularly updating the sound effects and introducing "famous sound bites" to its canon.

But what exactly are Soundmojis and how do you use them? Here's the lowdown...

What are Soundmojis?

As the name suggests, Soundmojis are Emojis with sound.

Included in the initial rollout is a goat that bleats, hands that make a clapping sound and a drum that, well, beats.

There are a few unexpected noises in the collection, however. Some Soundmojis include soundbites from popular TV shows - and the hourglass symbol even plays out Drake's “you only live once, that’s the motto” lyric from his song, 'The Motto'.

How do I use them in Facebook Messenger?

It's pretty simple. You first need to go into the Facebook Messenger app and open up a conversation.

Once you're inside a chat, tap on the plus sign towards the left-hand side of the screen to expand the menu and select the sound icon.

You'll then be given the full menu of Soundmojis to choose from - as well as a preview before you send.

If the menu isn't appearing in-app, you may need to update Messenger for the latest version.

Et voila! You can send Soundmojis to your heart's content.