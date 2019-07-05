Listen To Capital On Mobile And Smart Speakers

Listen to Capital on your mobile or smart speakers. Picture: Capital

You can easily listen to the biggest hits on Capital, through your mobile, your Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod.

Listen to Capital on mobile

· Listen to Capital in HD quality, live and on the move.

· Check the playlist for music info and show schedules to see what's coming up next.

· Take control - My Capital, a world-first that allows you to skip songs on live radio - it's radio you control. (Currently only available in the UK.)

· Catch up / listen again to all your favourite shows whenever you like.

· Download and listen to shows offline, perfect for listening while you're travelling.

· Subscribe to your favourite shows to automatically download them each day.Get the latest artist news and features.

Listen To Capital FM on Alexa

Just say 'Play Capital' to listen live via the Capital Alexa skill.Use the Alexa app to grant location permissions, and it'll automatically find your nearest Capital station. Want to catchup on the last 7 days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the new Global Player skill! Just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & relax!Find out more about Global Player on Alexa.

Listen to Capital FM on HomePod & Siri

Just say 'Hey Siri, play Capital.'You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play Capital via the Capital App or Apple Music.

Listen to Capital FM on Google Home & Google Assistant

Just say 'Play Capital'.You can also ask for your nearest Capital station (e.g. 'Ok Google, play Capital Manchester.').

Listen to Capital FM on Sonos

You can now listen to Capital on your Sonos smart speaker. Add 'Global Player' as a music source in your Sonos app, and enjoy live radio from your favourite Capital presenters, as well as expertly curated music playlists to suit every mood.

Other ways to listen to Capital

Listen to Capital on DAB Digital Radio

Listen to Capital on FM Radio

Listen to Capital online