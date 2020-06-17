Exclusive

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

The 'Don't Rush' pop stars spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and how it's giving them hope.

As the world protests together to see justice for Black people, following the murder of George Floyd, Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Joining Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the 'Don't Rush' stars said "It's amazing to see that right now people's voices are being heard, and being projected all over the world.

"I feel like everyone has to stop and take a minute to actually take in what the message actually is, and what it is people are actually trying to say."

Young T & Bugsey expressed the struggles this movement has faced; having been happening for years, already, but spoke of their optimism.

"People need to take accountability for things that they may do; I don't want people to get lost in that chaos of it all - it's more about the message that's being delivered.

"I feel like the main thing everyone's going to get from this is hope. If you're in a situation where the system is unjust, what you want is for the people to have hope - it also gives you a fight."

This comes after police murdered George Floyd, as one officer pinned him to the ground and kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes, despite Mr Floyd stating that he couldn't breathe.

George's sister, Philonise Floyd, has set up a fundraiser in memorial to George, which is said to "cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counselling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist [the Floyd] family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George."

In the two weeks that the fundraiser has been live, it has raised over $14 million. You can donate to the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund here.