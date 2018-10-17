WATCH: Cadi B Claps Back At Make-Up Artist Who Called Her The 'Worst Client Ever'

17 October 2018, 16:57 | Updated: 17 October 2018, 17:27

Cardi B has responded to a make-up artist who posted a video online about her being the ’worst client ever’.

The Bodak Yellow star took to Instagram to blast the woman, known as Blacswan, as 'unprofessional' and denied claims she was rude to her.

She also accused her of turning up ‘late’ and ‘high’.

In the original video, posted back in January, Blacswan says she got a call to do the rapper’s makeup and immediately arranged a babysitter for her two children and headed to a hotel were she was made to wait for ‘over an hour’ for Cardi.

When she turned up she was apparently ‘not in a good mood’ and she mocked the make-up artist for making her skin ‘too pale’. She apparently proceeded to call her a ‘b*tch’ and then ordered her to ‘get the f**k out’ before announcing to her team that she wouldn’t be paying her for her work.

The girl can be seen getting emotional in her originally posted video and even breaks down in tears at one point. However, Cardi has refused to apologise and claims her version of events is the truth.

