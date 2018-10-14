Capital Reports: Yorkshire
14 October 2018, 07:04 | Updated: 14 October 2018, 11:13
The top stories in Yorkshire updated throughout the day - listen on FM, Online and Digital
Sunday 14th October
Two Dead After Storm Callum
Two people are now known to have died in Storm Callum.
A man was killed in a landslide on a road in Wales while another was swept away by rough seas in Brighton.
Huge Fire At Retail Park Near York
Fire crews have been at a scene of huge fire at a retail store store in York.
Shoppers were evacuated after the fire at the B&M at Clifton Moor
Man Injured After Collision Between Car And Tractor
A man's got serious injuries after a crash between a tractor and a car in North Yorkshire yesterday.
It happened near Thornton-le-Dale after the car had failed to stop for police.
Hull Man Running Marathon After Brain Surgery
A man from Hull will run his first marathon today - since receiving life changing brain surgery.
34 year old Matt Burke had to learn to walk and talk again since his accident when he was working as a scaffolder 6 years ago.
He's running the Yorkshire Marathon in York.