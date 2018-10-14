Capital Reports: Yorkshire

14 October 2018, 07:04 | Updated: 14 October 2018, 11:13

Leeds City Centre

Sunday 14th October


Two Dead After Storm Callum 

Two people are now known to have died in Storm Callum.

A man was killed in a landslide on a road in Wales while another was swept away by rough seas in Brighton.

 

Huge Fire At Retail Park Near York 

Fire crews have been at a scene of huge fire at a retail store store in York.

Shoppers were evacuated after the fire at the B&M at Clifton Moor

 

Man Injured After Collision Between Car And Tractor 

A man's got serious injuries after a crash between a tractor and a car in North Yorkshire yesterday.

It happened near Thornton-le-Dale after the car had failed to stop for police.

 

Hull Man Running Marathon After Brain Surgery 

A man from Hull will run his first marathon today - since receiving life changing brain surgery.

34 year old Matt Burke had to learn to walk and talk again since his accident when he was working as a scaffolder 6 years ago.

He's running the Yorkshire Marathon in York.

