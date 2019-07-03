Yorkshire MEP sticks by controversial t-shirts

3 July 2019, 15:13 | Updated: 3 July 2019, 15:16

Lib Dems Brexit

A Yorkshire Lib Dem MEP has stuck by his party's decision to wear controversial t-shirts at the European Parliament.

Shaffaq Mohammed, who's from Sheffield, says that "B******s to Brexit" slogan is part of their manifesto, but has also apologised to anyone who was offended by it.

All 16 Lib Dem MEPs wore the t-shirts, which had the phrase on the back, with "STOP BREXIT" written on the front. 

Shaffaq said:

"If people are offended by it then I will say I'm sorry but I'm trying to fight for my children's future, for your children's future to stop a disastrous Brexit.

"Our intentions were never to offend anyone, our intentions were simply to get our message across. The only people who've been offended by it have been the Brexit Party, who've been very critical of it. 

"The messages on our manifesto were also on our manifesto and I think people at the European Parliament needed to be clear where we stood, it was one way of getting attention."

Meanwhile the Brexit Party turned their backs while the European anthem, 'Ode to Joy' was being played. 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

BTS have dropped the trailer for their new movie

BTS Drop Bring The Soul: The Movie Trailer And It Shows Just How Close The Boys Really Are
Stranger Things season 3 is coming to Netflix and we cannot wait

Who's In The Stranger Things Season 3 Cast? Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder & More

TV & Film

Natalia Dyer is not only known for playing Nancy in Stranger Things, she's become a fashion icon

How Old Is Natalia Dyer? Nancy From Stranger Things And Velvet Buzzsaw Actress Dating Charlie Heaton

TV & Film

Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are dating IRL

Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton From Stranger Things Dating: Their Relationship Timeline Revealed

TV & Film

Season three of Stranger Things premieres 4th July 2019

Stranger Things Season 3: Cast, Release Date And Final Trailer

TV & Film