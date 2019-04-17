Yorkshire forces promised a share of £51m

South and West Yorkshire Police are going to be getting a slice of 51 million pounds - promised to tackle knife crime.

They're among 18 forces in the UK getting a share of the cash.

35 million is also going to be spent on specialist Reduction Units in the UK.

Despite the boost, the total sum still falls short of the 1 - hundred million promised by the Chancellor last month.

The Mayor of London's accused the Government of 'breaking it's promise immediately.'

But the Home Office says the rest of the money will be allocated 'in due course'.

The announcement comes as Police in Sheffield look into a stabbing that happened last night (Tuesday 16th April)

It's reported that two cars collided in Chapeltown and two men in one care are alleged to have assaulted the other two.

Both men were taken to hospital where they were treated for minor stab wounds.