Yorkshire Cancer Research Mission
26 June 2019, 11:30 | Updated: 26 June 2019, 11:35
Yorkshire Cancer Research which is starting a commitment to raise £10m a year over the next 6 years.
It's in a mission to save 2,000 more lives in the county by 2025.
The charity has put on a poignant floral display in Leeds, made out of 2,000 white roses, reading "Yorkshire".
2,000 represents the discrepancy in survival rates between Yorkshire and the best-performing local authority in England.
Harrow has the best survival rates, and if the populations were the same, it would mean 2,000 extra lives in Yorkshire would be saved.