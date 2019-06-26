Yorkshire Cancer Research Mission

Yorkshire Cancer Research which is starting a commitment to raise £10m a year over the next 6 years.

It's in a mission to save 2,000 more lives in the county by 2025.

The charity has put on a poignant floral display in Leeds, made out of 2,000 white roses, reading "Yorkshire".

2,000 represents the discrepancy in survival rates between Yorkshire and the best-performing local authority in England.

Harrow has the best survival rates, and if the populations were the same, it would mean 2,000 extra lives in Yorkshire would be saved.