World Triathlon Series race in Leeds

10 June 2019, 07:29 | Updated: 10 June 2019, 07:32

Triathlon Leeds

Jacob Birtwhistle won the men's ITU World Triathlon Series race in Leeds, as home favourites the Brownlee brothers suffered a disappointing afternoon.

Australian Birtwhistle, a Commonwealth Games silver medallist, pulled away on the run to earn his first World Series success in one hour, 44 minutes and 12 seconds.

Alistair Brownlee had been expected to fight it out with brother Jonny for victory but he finished well down the field, with both finishing outside the top 30.

American Matthew McElroy was second for his first podium finish while veteran Spaniard Javier Gomez claimed third place.

Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown claimed gold on home soil in the women's elite race, finishing in one hour, 55 minutes and 46 seconds - 11 seconds ahead of world number one Katie Zaferes.

Fellow Briton - and Leeds' very own - Jess Learmonth was a further minute and 35 seconds behind to secure third spot at Roundhay Park.

