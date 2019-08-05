Woman hit by caravan in Sheffield dies

5 August 2019, 11:26 | Updated: 5 August 2019, 11:28

merseyside police

A 69 year old woman hit by a caravan in Gleadless in Sheffield last month has died in hospital.

Emergency services say they were called to Carson Mount at around 2.20pm on Monday 22 July to reports a caravan had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

It is understood the caravan had become disconnected from the vehicle towing it.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and died in the early hours of Sunday 4 August.

