Woman hit by caravan in Sheffield dies

A 69 year old woman hit by a caravan in Gleadless in Sheffield last month has died in hospital.

Emergency services say they were called to Carson Mount at around 2.20pm on Monday 22 July to reports a caravan had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

It is understood the caravan had become disconnected from the vehicle towing it.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and died in the early hours of Sunday 4 August.