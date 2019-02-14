Woman Dies In Rotherham

14 February 2019, 07:42 | Updated: 14 February 2019, 07:44

Generic Police Pic

A woman in her 20s has died following reports of a row at a home in Rotherham.

Emergency services were called to a property in Cedric Crescent in Thurcroft, just before 8.50pm on Wednesday.

A woman was found in cardiac arrest and was given emergency treatment by paramedics at the scene, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The area remained cordoned off late on Wednesday as investigators sought to establish the circumstances around the woman's death.

A 39-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with the death and taken into custody.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Maria Fowler and Kady McDermott have become embroiled in a spat

Love Island's Kady McDermott Apologises For Calling TOWIE Star Maria Fowler’s Daughter ‘VILE’

TV & Film

Wes Nelson admits Dancing On Ice caused end of her relationship

WATCH: Wes Nelson Admits Dancing On Ice Caused Split From Megan Barton Hanson

TV & Film

Ariana Grande asked to boycott her song by fans

Ariana Grande Asked To Boycott Her Own Song 7 Rings By Fans

Ariana Grande

Roman Kemp and Vick Hope make appearances in Classic FM's new podcast

Roman Kemp And Vick Hope Star In David Walliams' Marvellous Marvellous Musical Podcast

Shows & Presenters

Cardi B and Bruno Mars are releasing a new track on Friday

Cardi B Announces New Track With Bruno Mars As She Returns To Instagram