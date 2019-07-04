Woman dies after house fire in Huddersfield

Julia Flynn

Detectives are appealing for information after the death of a woman following a house fire in Huddersfield.

Police were called at 11.35pm on Monday, 17 June, to reports of a fire at a house on Leeds Road.

A 74-year-old woman was taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Julia Flynn, died in hospital over a week later, on 29 June.

Detective Chief Inspector Heather Whoriskey, who is leading the investigation, said: "I want to appeal directly to anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in or around the area either late on Monday 17 June or into the early hours of Tuesday 18 June to come forward."

A 19-year-old man's been charged with two separate instances of arson with intent to endanger life, attempted burglary and possession of a bladed article.

