Woman bottled in head in Scarborough

24 June 2019, 11:14 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 11:56

Generic Police Pic

Police are appealing for information after a woman was bottled in Scarborough.

It happened on Saturday afternoon (22 June) at around 5.00pm, when the 31 year old was walking along Pavilion Terrace near the Rice and Spice restaurant. 

A bottle was thrown and hit the woman in the forehead, leaving her with a deep cut. She was taken to Scarborough hospital for treatment. 

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. 

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Nick Minaj reignites feud with Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Branded A Copycat & 'Frozen Chicken' By Nicki Minaj As Feud Reignites

Miley Cyrus

Ariana is a big fan of tattoos.

Ariana Grande Shows Off Jim Carrey Inspired Tattoo

Ariana Grande

Tommy Fury's ex Millie Roberts may be headed into the Love Island villa

Tommy Fury's Ex 'Headed Into Casa Amor' According To Love Island Fans

TV & Film

Dua Lipa is reportedly dating Bella & Gigi Hadid's brother, Anwar.

Dua Lipa ‘Dating’ Gigi & Bella Hadid’s Brother Anwar After Splitting From Isaac Carew
Maura Higgins was furious after Tom Walker's outrageous comment

Tom Walker Faces Backlash From Love Island Fans Over 'Disgusting' Comment To Maura Higgins

TV & Film