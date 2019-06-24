Woman bottled in head in Scarborough

Police are appealing for information after a woman was bottled in Scarborough.

It happened on Saturday afternoon (22 June) at around 5.00pm, when the 31 year old was walking along Pavilion Terrace near the Rice and Spice restaurant.

A bottle was thrown and hit the woman in the forehead, leaving her with a deep cut. She was taken to Scarborough hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.