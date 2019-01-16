Woman Arrested Over Bradford Death From 2001

A woman has been arrested in connection with a murder in Bradford 18 years ago.

Mother-of-one, 19-year-old Rebecca Hall, was killed in an attack in the city in April 2001.

West Yorkshire Police have said: "Police investigating the death of Rebecca Hall in Bradford in 2001 have arrested a woman.

"The 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday January 4.

"She has been released under investigation."

Sex worker Miss Hall's body was found in an alleyway off Thornton Street in Bradford.

Her murder has been the subject of a number of investigations over the past 18 years.