Welcome To Yorkshire garden

The Welcome to Yorkshire garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show has received a highly coveted Gold Medal - as the tourism organisation celebrates its 10th anniversary and 10th garden at the world-famous flower show.

The garden is inspired by Yorkshire's proud industrial heritage and stunning natural environment with the aim of encouraging more people to visit and experience the county's beauty first hand.

Designed by Mark Gregory from Landform Consultants, the highlight of the design is an authentically built canal with flowing water and genuine lock gates.

The garden also includes a towpath and a lock keeper's lodge with a colourful garden and vegetable patch.

Welcome to Yorkshire's Commercial Director Peter Dodd said:

"We were blown away when we saw the garden and it looks like the judges were too. The reaction so far has been incredible, and this is exactly why we've been coming to RHS Chelsea for the last 10 years, to open people's eyes to the beauty of Yorkshire.

"After a record success last year, Mark said he would up his game even further in 2019 and he totally has. This has been the most demanding design we've ever under taken and I know the build presented some complex challenges to Mark at some points, but he's truly knocked it out of the park.

"The whole, process of producing this garden from start to finish is a huge group effort and I couldn't be prouder; a Gold Medal for a gold standard team!"

Credit: Rachel Warne