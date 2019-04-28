Water rescue in Leeds

28 April 2019, 11:19 | Updated: 28 April 2019, 11:22

Leeds City

A person's been rescued from the River Aire in Leeds.

Someone reported a member of the public in the water at Sovereign Street yesterday evening.

The report also said a police officer was in the water trying to rescue them.

Members of the public were given instructions by control to access a throwline to help with rescue.

The member of public was rescued by the police officer and fire crews then rescued the officer by ladder.

Both casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Water rescue crews from Leeds and Rothwell attended along with 2 pumps from Hunslet.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Taylor Swift's 'Me' music video

Taylor Swift 'Me!': Easter Eggs & Hidden Meanings In New Music Video

Taylor Swift

Stormzy appeared on the first episode of Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Stormzy And Jack Whitehall Launch The Brand New Podcast For Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

Shows & Presenters

Selena Gomez hinted at Taylor Swift's 'Me!' in 2017

Selena Gomez Hinted At Taylor Swift's New Song 'ME!' Nearly Two Years Ago

Taylor Swift

What is the sound at the end of the Avengers: Endgame credits?

Avengers: Endgame: What's The Sound In The Post-Credits Scene?

TV & Film

Chloe Sims shared an Instagram Story of her daughter's father

TOWIE's Chloe Sims Finally Shares Photo Of Daughter, Madison's Father's Face

TV & Film