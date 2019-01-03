Wagner Thinks Huddersfield Can Beat The Stats

Huddersfield manager David Wagner has refused to accept his side are doomed to relegation, after their 2-1 home defeat to Burnley.

Burnley came from behind against Wagner's 10-man Terriers to secure back-to-back Premier League wins as Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes cancelled out Steve Mounie's first-half opener.

It takes the Clarets out of the bottom three, up to 16th.

While Huddersfield are still at the foot of the table, with just 10 points from 21 games and eight adrift of safety.

No side with their points tally at this stage of the season has ever survived.

"This is exactly what makes it so exciting. To be the first one, to beat the statistics," Wagner said after his side set a new club record of eight straight defeats.

"This is exactly what we have done a few times in the last few years. This is why we do this job, to be the first one who will do something that nobody has done before.

"We know how difficult this task is. Obviously it's so difficult nobody has done it before, but this doesn't change that we have our plan, our schedule until the end of the season.

"We have to make ourselves independent from the statistics, even if they are the truth."

"We've had moments, not exactly like this, where we've had to do something which no-one has done before," Wagner added.

"We got promoted with a negative goal difference and last season we stayed up with probably the smallest budget a Premier League club has ever had.

"This football club has done so many things in the past which no-one has done and now we have another task, another challenge in front of us. It absolutely excites us."