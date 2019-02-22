Two men have been stabbed in Grimsby

Police got reports around 3am that two men aged 18 and 22-years-old had been stabbed.

They have both been taken to hospital where their injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

There are two police scenes and cordons in place with officers in attendance at Windsor Court and Fairmont Road in Grimsby.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 GBH (grievous bodily harm).