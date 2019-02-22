Two men have been stabbed in Grimsby

22 February 2019, 08:25 | Updated: 22 February 2019, 08:26

police tape

Two men have been injured in a stabbing in Grimsby.

Police got reports around 3am that two men aged 18 and 22-years-old had been stabbed.

They have both been taken to hospital where their injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

There are two police scenes and cordons in place with officers in attendance at Windsor Court and Fairmont Road in Grimsby.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 GBH (grievous bodily harm).

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

James Arthur denied kissing Jesy Nelson at the BRITs

James Arthur Shuts Down Rumours He Was Kissing Jesy Nelson At BRITs After-Party
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hinted he wants to propose to Perrie Edwards soon

Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Hints He's Planning To Propose To Little Mix Star

Little Mix

Megan Barton-Hanson was seen with Love Island co-star Sam Bird at a BRITs after party

Megan Barton-Hanson Parties With Love Island Co-Star Sam Bird At BRITs Bash

TV & Film

Jess Glynne blew people away with her BRIT performance of Thursday

BRITs 2019: Jess Glynn's 'Thursday' Performance Praised For Its 'Important' Message

Jess Glynne

Here's all the Instagram you missed from the BRITs 2019!

All The Best Celeb Instagrams You Might Have Missed At The BRITs 2019

News