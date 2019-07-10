Two men from Bradford charged with terrorism offences

Two men from Bradford are due in court charged with terrorism offences.

They were arrested a week ago.

A 21-year-old has been charged with disseminating terrorist publications, contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

An 18-year-old has been charged with eight offences of possessing material likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before Westminster Magistrates today.