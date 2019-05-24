Two boys die in 'major incident' in Sheffield

24 May 2019, 17:54 | Updated: 24 May 2019, 18:56

Sheffield Major Incident

Two boys aged 13 and 14 have died after a "serious incident" at a property in Sheffield.

Four other children, including a seven month old baby, remain in hospital after it happened in the Shiregreen area this morning. A 37 year old man and 34 year old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder. 

Police say the cause of death has not yet been established and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course. 

Detective Simon Palmer from South Yorkshire Police said:

"We are working hard to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding this incident. We will remain in the area this afternoon and into the evening carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance.

"I appreciate the events of this morning have caused concern locally but I'd like to reassure you that there is no wider risk to the community.

"To allow the investigation to progress, I would please ask that people are mindful of what they are posting on social media and the potential distress this may cause."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Kevin Hart, Eric Stonestreet and Taron Egerton all appear on Capital Breakfast's podcast

Kevin Hart Roasts Your Fave Celebs In Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Shows & Presenters

Fans are demanding a Niall Horan x Khalid collab happens

Niall Horan Responds To Khalid On Twitter - And Now Fans Demand A Collab
Kevin Jonas leaves wife Danielle love letters while he's away

Kevin Jonas Leaves Wife Danielle Love Letters Every Day He's Not There

News

Megan Barton-Hanson has opened up about her depression

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson ‘Wanted To End Her Life’ When Crippling Depression Took Its Toll

TV & Film

Rihanna recently revealed she's been living in Londn

Inside Rihanna's Lavish London Home Worth £30m Where She's Been Secretly Living For A YEAR

Rihanna