Two boys die in 'major incident' in Sheffield

Two boys aged 13 and 14 have died after a "serious incident" at a property in Sheffield.

Four other children, including a seven month old baby, remain in hospital after it happened in the Shiregreen area this morning. A 37 year old man and 34 year old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police say the cause of death has not yet been established and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

Detective Simon Palmer from South Yorkshire Police said:

"We are working hard to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding this incident. We will remain in the area this afternoon and into the evening carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance.

"I appreciate the events of this morning have caused concern locally but I'd like to reassure you that there is no wider risk to the community.

"To allow the investigation to progress, I would please ask that people are mindful of what they are posting on social media and the potential distress this may cause."