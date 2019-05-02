Tour de Yorkshire 2019 Latest

Jesper Asselmen has won stage one of the Tour de Yorkshire as the breakaway just barely held on in Selby.

Asselmen, who is part of team Roompot-Charles' was one of four survivors of the day's breakaway to make it into town ahead of the chasing pack, and won by just a few metres on the line.

The result was reminiscent of Harry Tanfield's victory on the opening day of last year's race in Doncaster, where this stage began.

The thrilling finish came at the end of 182 rain-sodden kilometres as the Tour de Yorkshire's magic touch with the weather deserted it.

The breakaway, originally composed of seven riders, never led by more than two-and-a-half minutes and seemed to have little chance.

Chris Froome's Team Ineos and Mark Cavendish's Team Dimenion Data did much of the chasing but to no avail.