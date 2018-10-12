Teenager Raising Money To Buy A Bee For Sheffield

12 October 2018, 12:54 | Updated: 12 October 2018, 13:03

Manchester Bee

A teenager who survived the Manchester Arena bombing is raising money to try and bring one of the iconic bee statues to Sheffield.

13-year-old Amelia Thomson was at the Ariana Grande concert when a bomb when off in May last year.

She survived and is now fundraising to try and buy a bee for Sheffield - in memory of 32-year Kelly Brewster from Sheffield who died in the attack.

She's set up a gofundme page to raise the thousands needed to try and get one when they're auctioned off in Manchester next Wednesday.

https://www.gofundme.com/buy-a-bee-4-sheffield-4-kelly-b-22

She's told us Kelly's family - her sister Claire - is supporting their campaign.

The bees are expected to go for between £3000 and £8000. 

