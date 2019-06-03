Teenager assaulted at Sheffield rave

3 June 2019, 11:30 | Updated: 3 June 2019, 11:31

Generic Police Pic

South Yorkshire Police say a 17 year old boy needs surgery after being assaulted with a weapon at an outdoor rave near Sheffield.

Police were called to Lady Cannings Plantation on Sheephill Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 17 year old was taken to hospital with severe head injuries but his condition isn't thought to be life-threatening.

A 20 year old man has been arrested and is being held in police custody.

