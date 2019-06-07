Teen arrested on suspicion of Halifax murder

7 June 2019, 13:55 | Updated: 7 June 2019, 13:58

Generic Police Pic

A 16 year old boy's been arrested on suspicion of murder in Halifax.

Officers were called to Cumberland Close at around 5.30am on Friday morning to reports a 23 year old woman had been stabbed. Emergency treatment was carried out at the scene but the woman died in hospital. 

West Yorkshire Police, Detective Superintendent Nicola Bryar is investigating the incident and said:

“Clearly people will be shocked by the nature of this incident and we are doing all we can to provide additional support and reassurance to the local community.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances and at this stage I would ask that any witnesses or anyone with further information contact the non-emergency number 101.”

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Jessie J is hoping for a "miracle" after revealing fertility struggles

Jessie J Hopes To Start A Family With Channing Tatum Despite Fertility Struggle

Jessie J

Jesy and Chris are head over heels.

Jesy Nelson And Love Island’s Chris Hughes Hint They’re Married

Little Mix

Lauv spoke about collaborating with Khalid at Capital's Summertime Ball

Lauv Is Looking To Collaborate With Khalid After The #CapitalSTB
Love Island's Amber Gill had some words about the new islander

Amber Gill's Latest Comment About New Love Islander Molly-Mae Has Annoyed Viewers

TV & Film

The Jonas Brothers' new album drops on 7th June

Jonas Brothers Album 2019: ‘Happiness Begins’ Track List, Tour And What The Boys Have Said About Their New Songs