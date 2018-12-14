Taser Fired 64 Times In Last Year

West Yorkshire Police has published statistics to show how many times force has been used by officers during their duties.

During the 12 month period of 1 April 2017 - 31 March 2018 there was a total of 16,165 incidents of force being used.

Force can be things like using handcuffs or pepper spray.

A taser was fired 64 times.

During that time police staff were injured 856 times.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Kingsman of West Yorkshire Police said:

"Keeping people safe across West Yorkshire sometimes means police officers intervene in dangerous or complex situations.

"On some occasions police officers have to use force to protect the public and protect themselves from harm. Force can mean for example, a form of restraint, handcuffing or use of PAVA spray.

"Our officers are trained to use the minimum level of force required to resolve an incident quickly and efficiently. Our officers are accountable for ensuring that use of force is lawful and is applied only when absolutely necessary.

"We deal with thousands of calls for service at West Yorkshire Police every day - it is inevitable given the nature of the job that we do to keep our communities safe that some of those calls will require the use of force.

"It is pleasing to note that the vast majority of instances never require force to be used and tactical communication and compliant handcuffing are usually enough.

"Rarely did officers have to use additional tactics or resources. Often, the visible presence of such a tactic was sufficient and not used.

"Of those injured when force by police has been used, over 99% only suffered minor injuries.

"Police officers put themselves in harm's way 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year. This data set also shows that during the same time staff were physically injured 856 times."

The full breakdown of the different tactics used is as follows:

Tactical communication - 10,393

Compliant handcuffing - 7,992

Non-compliant handcuffing - 4,271

Unarmed Skills - 5,216

Ground restraint - 599

Dog deployed - 49

Dog bite - 11

Baton drawn - 117

Baton used - 52

Irritant spray (CS drawn) - 0

Irritant spray (CS used) - 0

Irritant spray (PAVA drawn) - 400

Irritant spray (PAVA used) - 599

Limb / body restraint - 658

Spit guard - 132

Shield - 11

C.E.D Conducted Energy Device – commonly referred to as a Taser - 446

Firearms aimed at suspects - 148

AEP aimed at suspects Attenuated Energy Projectile (Commonly referred to as a Baton round) - 22

AEP fired - 0

Other / improvised - 243