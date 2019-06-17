Suspected drug dealers arrested in Harrogate

17 June 2019, 12:00

Three more people have been arrested in a "crackdown on county lines drug dealing" in Harrogate.

It's after suspicious activity was seen in the Jennyfields area in a car park on Saturday 15 June. A 30 year old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply after officers found a suspected wrap of heroin that she tried to throw away. 

Police found more wraps of suspected heroin and crack cocaine after conducting a further search of the woman in custody. It led police to search a property in Harrogate, where two men were also arrested. 

A 42 year old from the town was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, and a 22 from the Bradford area, was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

They've all been released under investigation. 

