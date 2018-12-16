Storm Deirdre Causes Travel Disruption

Storm Deirdre brought ice and dangerous conditions to parts of Yorkshire yesterday.

Freezing rain - which is rare in the UK - was reported at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Police say they dealt with several accidents around the region.

Many roads were icy - the Woodhead Pass from South Yorkshire to Manchester was closed for a period because of an accident.

The A57 Snake Pass, a few miles further south, remained open but there were reports of difficult driving conditions with black ice causing problems at various points on the route.

Further north, the A66 was also closed, between Co Durham and Cumbria.

The Met Office confirmed that the rare weather phenomenon had been reported at Leeds Bradford Airport on Saturday. But a spokesman for Leeds Bradford Airport said the weekend's weather had not delayed any flights.

Freezing rain has also been falling in parts of southern Scotland and the North East, the Met Office said.