South Yorkshire bus strikes going ahead

18 July 2019, 14:01 | Updated: 18 July 2019, 14:12

First Group Bus Generic

Strikes by hundreds of bus drivers in South Yorkshire are going ahead after talks over pay broke down.

The Unite union said 900 drivers employed by First South Yorkshire will stage two 24-hour walkouts on July 27 and August 3.

Regional officer Phil Bown said on Thursday: "We held talks with the management today to see if there was scope for a decent improvement in the offer, after our members overwhelmingly rejected it in a consultative ballot.

"Unfortunately, the company came up with a pitiful new offer that could be measured in a few pence an hour following on from the one our members rejected this week.

"This latest offer, verging on the insulting, went no way to meet our members' aspirations as household bills continue to soar.

"We can only reinforce the message that the parent company, First Group, is highly profitable."

Unite said services run by the company in Doncaster, Sheffield and Rotherham, as well as part of the Derbyshire Dales, will "grind to a halt" due to the strikes.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Complete this quiz to see if you can stop Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello from being photo'd kissing

QUIZ: Can You Stop Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello From Being Papped Kissing?

Shawn Mendes

The Love Island final is Monday 29th July

Love Island Final 2019: When Season Five Will Be Coming To An End

TV & Film

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan as old men is hilarious

Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi Used The Ageing App & The Results Are Priceless
Stranger Things 3 has an iconic 80s-themed soundtrack

Stranger Things 3 Soundtrack: Every Song You Hear In The Netflix Series

TV & Film

Instagram is trialling hiding the amount of likes users receive

Instagram News: Picture-Sharing App Hides Likes From Users In New Trial In Australia

News