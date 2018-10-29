Six Teenagers Arrested Over Fatal Halifax Stabbing

29 October 2018, 12:52 | Updated: 29 October 2018, 13:08

Jamie Brown

Six teenagers have now been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Halifax on Saturday night.

The victim's been named as 17 year old Jamie Brown.
 
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance on East Park Road in Ovenden at around 9:30pm.
 
Police found two males with stab wounds and a third with a head injury.
 
All three were taken to hospital for treatment where Jamie died a short time later.
 
The injuries to the other two males were not believed to life threatening and both are thought to be in a stable condition.
 
Three males were arrested on Saturday night and another three were arrested overnight on Sunday.
 
All six remain in custody.
 
Detective Chief Inspector Jim Griffiths, of the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team, said: "Our enquiries are at an early stage and are continuing, but we believe there were a significant number of witnesses to what happened."
 
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information to contact police on 101, quoting log 1754 of 27 October.

