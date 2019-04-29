Sheffield United are in the Premier League

Sheffield United will play Premier League football for the first time since 2007 next season.

It's after promotion rivals Leeds drew with Aston Villa in extraordinary circumstances.

Leeds needed to win to have any chance of preventing the Blades from joining Norwich in the top flight, but were held to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Mateusz Klich put the home side in front as Villa players signalled for the ball to be put out of play so that the injured Jonathan Kodjia could receive treatment, the goal sparking a melee which led to Anwar El Ghazi being sent off for a clash with Patrick Bamford.

When play eventually resumed, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa told his players to allow Villa to score an equaliser and although Pontus Jansson tried to stop him, Albert Adomah was given the freedom to slot the ball into an empty net.

The Blades had effectively secured promotion on Saturday with victory over relegated Ipswich, Scott Hogan and Jack O'Connell scoring the goals in a 2-0 win at Bramall Lane.

Over the weekend, Blades fans have been celebrating.

Tom Rowland told us: 'It was hard times you know, when we were down in League 1 but the effect that the 'Prince' has had has been tremendous.

'We're a proper football club'

Matty added: "It's good to see the club back up where they should be.

After all the fans have been through over the last few years I think they really deserve it.

The spirit within the teams fantastic.

It's unbelievable"

Manager Chris Wilder said he's not given up hope of beating Norwich to the title though and will be hoping to mastermind a lengthy stay in the Premier League after the club's last spell in the top flight lasted just one season and ended in acrimony.

At the team celebration, Wilder said: "At the moment we're the second best team in the division and we're going to try and be the best next Sunday."

Striker Billy Sharp added: "I'm so thankful to the gaffer and grateful to be part of this. The gaffer's the best manager in the club's history, the fans will definitely agree with me - two promotions in three seasons to get us back to the Premiership.

"The lads have been absolutely superb and it's because the gaffer's driven us on every single day."