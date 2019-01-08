Sheffield Man Using Shipping Containers For Homes

8 January 2019, 17:06 | Updated: 8 January 2019, 17:11

Picture of shipping container house Sheffield

A man in Sheffield is hoping to solve the housing crisis, with shipping containers.
 
New figures from the charity Shelter show 145 thousand people in Yorkshire are on the waiting list for social housing.
 
Jon Johnson has built an affordable, sustainable eco-home out of a 40 foot shipping container.
 
Jon said he wants to change the housing market: 'People's first impression when you mention shipping containers is sometimes negative but that's generally people who have not been here and had a look at this.
 
I don't want to build great big blocks of rusty shipping conatiners warehousing people just because it's cheap.
 
I want to build beautiful, inspiring homes that people can afford and love to live in.'
 
Jon has built a proto-type in Heeley, which is a beautiful open plan living space.
 
A panel put together by Shelter after the Grenfell disaster has released a report about the social housing crisis.
 
The analysis claims 200 billion pounds needs to be spent on building 3 million homes in England.
 
Jon wants to help bridge that gap and provide hundreds of affordable homes: 'I know this is an idea that's just waiting it's time and it's waiting to happen.
 
I'm going to keep banging my head on the wall until I make it happen because there's so many people who are desperate for something like this to give them the opportunities that they need.'
 
Jon started the not-for-profit project called Reach Homes and is now looking for backing and land to develop.
 
He hopes to revolutionise the way we think about housing and make six hundred of these homes each year.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

The Weeknd teases new song 'Lost In The Fire' & promises fans sixth album

The Weeknd's Got Everyone Excited Teasing New Music 'Lost In The Fire'

The Weeknd

Love Island’s Malin Andersson reaches out to fans for support

Love Island’s Malin Andersson Asks Fans For "Healing And Prayers" For Baby Consy

TV & Film

Jack Fincham didn't recognise Dani Dyer's 'chubby fingers' after engagement prank

WATCH: Jack Fincham Didn't Recognise Dani Dyer's 'Chubby Fingers' In Engagement Prank

News

Shawn Mendes reveals songs from his upcoming world tour setlist.

Shawn Mendes Has Revealed Details About His World Tour Setlist - Despite The Flu!

Shawn Mendes

Georgia Steel confesses she hit a 'low' after Love Island and has experienced loneliness

Georgia Steel Hit Her 'Lowest' & Is Lonely Since Leaving Love Island

TV & Film