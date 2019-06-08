Sheffield man jailed for "torturing" victim

A Sheffield gang member, who tortured a man in an ordeal that lasted hours, has been jailed for over 21 years.

29 year old Byron Naylor, formerly of Glenholme Road, Woodhouse, attacked a man in his 50s in his own home, leaving him with over 100 stab wounds.

Naylor repeatedly used a bladed knuckle duster on the victim on the 18 October 2018. The victim suffered 19 broken ribs, broken fingers, a broken elbow, a fractured left eye socket, extensive bruising and swelling and countless puncture and stab wounds to his entire body. He continues to receive hospital treatment more than seven months on.

South Yorkshire Police says Naylor was a prominent figure in Sheffield's organised crime scene.

Detective Constable James Hughes, who led the investigation, said:

“This incident was a vicious, evil act of violence. The victim was essentially tortured in his own home for a number of hours, in which time he was punched, kicked, stamped on and stabbed over 100 times.



“His injuries speak for the brutality Naylor mercilessly inflicted on him. I would like to commend the victim’s bravery in coming forward and giving evidence. Without his support, this prosecution would not have been possible.



“The victim, his family and the public can now rest assured that Naylor has been brought to justice and is now behind bars.



“I thoroughly welcome this verdict."