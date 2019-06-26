Seven year old attacked by teens in Grimsby

26 June 2019, 14:58 | Updated: 26 June 2019, 15:00

Police

A seven year old boy's been attacked by three teenagers in Grimsby, in what police are calling a racially aggravated attack.

It's reported to have happened at around 5.30pm on Sunday 23 June in Grant Thorold Park on Durban Road. The child was allegedly spat on and elbowed in the face by the suspects. 

The boy was in the park with his mum and siblings when the attack happened. The teens were all boys and were riding bicycles at the time and wearing dark clothes. 

The boy suffered a bruise to his forehead. It’s thought racially abusive terms were also said to the child who is from eastern Europe.

