Rotherham murder investigation witness appeal

7 May 2019, 11:41 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 11:42

Alena Grlakova

Police investigating the death of Alena Grlakova in Rotherham are trying to find anyone who saw her on Boxing Day 2018.

38 year old Alena Grlakova was reported missing in January and was last seen in the Parkgate area of Rotherham on the evening of Wednesday 26 December 2018.

Her body was found on Monday 8 April on land just off Taylors Lane.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who was in the Parkgate area on the night of Boxing Day last year and either saw or spoke to Alena.

